Daniel Khalife arrested on fourth day of manhunt after prison escape

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been found and arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 21-year-old was arrested just before 11am on Saturday in Chiswick, west London, and is now in police custody, the force said.

It added: “We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife, and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course.”

Rishi Sunak said he is “very pleased” Khalife has been arrested as he praised efforts by the police and the public in finding him.

Speaking to broadcasters at the G20 summit venue in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said: “I’m very pleased with the news and my thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the past couple of days, but also to the public who came forward with an enormous number of leads to help the police in their inquiries.

“It’s good news that we captured the person concerned. As people already know, the Justice Secretary has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of his escape and that work will continue.

“This is obviously very welcome news. Again, my thanks to the police but also to the public for their help.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp congratulated the police for their “rapid and effective” work to apprehend the terror suspect.

The policing minister wrote on social media: “Great work by the Met Police. Well done for a rapid and effective piece of work to catch this fugitive.

Police in the Chiswick area in west London (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

“An example of policing at its best. Congratulations to all officers involved in this operation.”

Officers had been searching Chiswick earlier on Saturday after confirmed sightings in the area – stopping and checking cars, inspecting car boots and asking residents for their IDs.

Armed officers and police dogs were in the area while a police boat could be seen on the River Thames close to the roads.

The former soldier is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

The force announced on Friday a £20,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the former soldier, who was awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK.