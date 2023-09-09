Golden retrievers take over lido as dog swimming month begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golden retrievers take over lido as dog swimming month begins

By Press Association
A golden retriever enjoying ‘Dogtember’ (Michael Clarke/PA)
A golden retriever enjoying ‘Dogtember’ (Michael Clarke/PA)

What is billed as the biggest dog swim event in the UK has begun with “complete doggy mayhem” as 150 golden retrievers took over a Sussex lido, organisers have said.

The Dogtember event began at Saltdean Lido in Brighton, East Sussex, on Saturday, with the morning “Gold Rush” session filled with golden retrievers and their owners cooling down in the hot weather.

The swim sessions for furry friends began with two slots in 2017 at the art deco venue and has since grown to 40 sessions over September this year.

(left to right) Goldie dog Ted, owner Penny Wright, Lizzie Vine, dog Kenny and Jen Wise at the ‘Gold Rush’ session at the ‘Dogtember’ dog swimming events at Saltdean Lido in Brighton
Dogs and their owners have enjoyed the ‘Dogtember’ event at Saltdean Lido in Brighton (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

One of the directors of Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company (CIC), Deryck Chester, said: “Saltdean Lido is a really beautiful venue … We have dogs coming over from all over the UK, dogs coming from Blackpool, Manchester, dogs coming over from the Isle of Wight, with their humans.

“It’s completely bonkers but we have probably about 8,000 dogs and humans coming for these four weekends of the Dogtember event.

“It’s complete doggy mayhem. The great thing about this event is everyone’s smiling. You do get a bit wet but it’s just a bit of fun.”

Dogs swimming
The Dogtember events have proven a huge success at Saltdean Lido in Brighton (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

Stalls for dog treats, toys and more also lined the grass alongside a splash zone and paddling pool where pooches can even take turns down the slide.

Mr Chester said these dog swimming events are fundraisers that help contribute to the sustainability and restoration of the lido and subsidise swims for humans throughout the season.

This year is on track to bring in £60,000, while it is estimated around a quarter of a million pounds have been raised since the events began in 2017.

Dogs and dog owners
Kent and Sussex Golden Retriever club founders Millie Goad and Donna Sherlock brought their group of golden retrievers (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

He added: “We’re very lucky we’re having a heatwave at the moment. It’s a great way for the dogs to cool down.”

Among those joining their dogs in the pool on Saturday, Jen Wise, Lizzie Vine and Penny Wright had travelled from Eastbourne with their goldies Ted and Kenny, who are celebrating their 10th and first birthdays respectively.

Ms Wise said: “It’s our first time here. It’s our dog’s first birthday, it’s a birthday party really.”

Screenshot taken from PA Video of a golden retriever enjoying the ‘Dogtember’ dog swimming events at Saltdean Lido in Brighton
The morning ‘Gold Rush’ session filled with golden retrievers (Michael Clarke/PA)

Ms Wright said: “It’s crazy. It’s really well organised. Dogs can run about, it’s great and they brought the sunshine.

“The fact we can get in with the dogs, it’s lovely.”

Of the 20 volunteers helping to steward the events over the month, Eia Andersen travelled from Denmark to support the dog swims while timing it in with her UK holiday.

Having previously volunteered a few times, the 42-year-old said: “They’re all great fun, it’s been a lovely time guarding the door (from) the escape artists.

Event volunteer
Eia Andersen travelled from Denmark to volunteer at the event (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

“The interaction between the dogs and their owners having fun by the pool in a controlled environment, the dog is safe, you’re safe, you don’t have to worry about currents like you do on the beach.”

She added: “The community around the lido, all the volunteers are very friendly people.”

Founders of the Kent and Sussex Golden Retriever Club, Millie Goad and Donna Sherlock, were also enjoying the sell-out event having organised at least 100 members to turn up for the dog swim social.

“Dogs just bring people together. (It’s) so sweet. Everyone loves a dog and everyone loves a golden retriever,” Ms Goad, an owner of four golden retrievers, said.

“I don’t think this will ever ever stop. Can you see a single face that isn’t beaming?”

Ms Sherlock, who runs a DIY dog wash business, added: “Dogs have led me to completely ditch my entire lifestyle. I was a head chef and now this is me.”

Dogtember continues to run until October 1. Find out more here.