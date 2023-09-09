PM describes first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II as career ‘highlight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM describes first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II as career ‘highlight’

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said he had a private meeting with the Queen to discuss the budget shortly after he was first made Chancellor (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described his first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II as one of the “highlights” of his time in Government.

Mr Sunak said he had a private meeting with the Queen to discuss the budget shortly after he was first made Chancellor in 2020.

He said that he was “stressed” at the prospect.

“I was stressed anyway, so that didn’t help my stress levels.

“But then I went along, and I remember it actually. I showed up thinking it would just be a general chat and then one of the people at the palace said to me, ‘You’re the first chancellor who has come here without your big red folder’, and they said this literally before I walked into the room.

“I thought, ‘Yikes, is she going to ask me about some borrowing number in 2027/28?’

Queen Elizabeth II death first anniversary
Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her Balmoral home aged 96 on September 8 last year, after serving as sovereign for 70 years (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Thankfully, without betraying too many confidences, that was not the primary focus.”

He said he will “never forget” that first meeting.

“That was my first kind of audience, as such, privately with her and I will never forget that,” he said.

“One of the highlights of the time I’ve been in government is that time spent with her, just talking about the economy and the country, because she had the most amazing historical perspective, having seen dozens of chancellors over the years and all the ups and downs of the British economy.

“She had a great perspective on that which actually gave me confidence and she was also very funny about things.”

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her Balmoral home aged 96 on September 8 last year after serving as sovereign for 70 years.

The Prime Minister added the UK needs a way to “more permanently” recognise her contribution to the country.

“We should obviously think about more permanently the right way to recognise, celebrate everything that she did for our country.”