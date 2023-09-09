Thunderstorm warning looms amid record-breaking September heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thunderstorm warning looms amid record-breaking September heatwave

By Press Association
The UK is expected to see a seventh day of temperatures above 30C in September (PA)
Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of the UK on Sunday amid a record-breaking September heatwave.

The UK has now sweltered through six days of temperatures above 30C in September for the first time.

While Saturday was named the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.7C recorded in Heathrow.

Forecasters predict that Sunday could be the seventh day in a row that temperatures reach above 30C.

Autumn weather September 7th 2023
Amid the hot weather, a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office (Danny Lawson/PA)

Amid the hot weather, a yellow thunderstorm warning spanning Northern Ireland, northern parts of England and Wales as well as southern Scotland has been issued by the Met Office from 2pm until 11.59pm on Sunday.

The warning means some people could be in store for flash flooding, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds – with possible interruptions to road access and public transport if such circumstances were to occur.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “As we go into the start of Sunday those showers across the South West will make their way north-eastwards into Wales and the Midlands and later on into northern England, Northern Ireland, and southern Scotland.

“Now these showers could be heavy and thundery too. So we do have a yellow thunderstorm warning out for those northern regions that I mentioned.”

She said that things will start to “brighten up a little” into Sunday afternoon, with the best weather seen in the South East.

“It is (in the South East) that we will see those highest temperatures once again reaching into the low 30s, with 31-32C the forecast high for Sunday,” she said.

“And that would make it the seventh consecutive day that we’ve seen 30C recorded somewhere in the UK this September.”