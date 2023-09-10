Father pleads for public to help ‘ease our pain’ 35 years after son went missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father pleads for public to help ‘ease our pain’ 35 years after son went missing

By Press Association
There have been no confirmed sightings of Lee Boxell in 35 years (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The father of Lee Boxell has pleaded with the public to help “ease our years of pain” and reveal if his son was murdered, 35 years after he disappeared at the age of 15.

The Metropolitan Police have issued a fresh appeal for information about the teenager’s disappearance and Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of his remains.

Lee left his home in Sutton, south London, to go shopping on September 10 1988, the force said.

He met a friend and they parted company at around 1pm.

The police said the last confirmed sighting of Lee was in Sutton High Street at around 2.20pm.

There have been no other confirmed sightings of him in the 35 years since.

Lee Boxell disappearance
Lee Boxell was last seen near his home in Sutton, south London, on September 10 1988 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Lee’s parents, Peter and Christine Boxell, have said they are desperate for their son to be returned to them.

Mr Boxell said: “We have not seen or heard from our dear son Lee since he went to Sutton, 35 years ago, on 10th September 1988.

“He was only 15 when he disappeared. We fear that Lee may have been murdered.

“We are still hoping that someone will come forward to help find his remains, so that my wife and I can say goodbye to our beloved son before it’s too late for us (we are in our late 70s).

“If you can help us and his sister finally know what happened and have some closure, please, do what’s right.”

He added: “This really does give someone a chance to do the right thing and help ease our years of pain. We can then see Lee finally laid to rest.”

He asked anyone with information to contact the police on 020 8721 4005 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: “While we don’t have conclusive evidence that Lee came to harm, with no sightings or credible information in 35 years we sadly believe that Lee is no longer alive.

“Over the years we have interviewed a number of people who we believe were involved in, or know about, Lee’s disappearance. When arrested, those people gave a number of conflicting accounts.”

Some 24 years after he went missing, police learned that Lee used to visit an outbuilding at St Dunstan’s Church, dubbed “the Shed”, a gathering place for teenagers which was targeted by sexual predators.

In 2014 three men were arrested on suspicion of murder, but they were later released on bail.

Ms Blackburn added: “My hope is that someone who didn’t feel they could speak to us in the past may now feel that they can come forward and share what they know.

“At this stage of our investigation my priority is to find Lee so that he can be returned to his parents. Lee’s parents deserve answers and they deserve the opportunity to bury their much-loved son.

“Your information could help end the suffering for Lee’s family. If you can help, anonymously or otherwise please do get in touch.”