Harry loses televised penalty shootout to German politician

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry loses televised penalty shootout to German politician

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex speaking during the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Duke of Sussex speaking during the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has taken part in a penalty shootout on German TV, and lost without scoring a goal.

Harry was taking part in the challenge on TV channel ZDF alongside German defence minister Boris Pistorius and two athletes from the Invictus Games, which are currently taking place in Dusseldorf.

The duke founded the event to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

Sporting an Invictus Games shirt, Harry joked “what happens for zero?” before taking part in the penalty shootout and agreed to wear a German jersey if he missed his attempts.

In place of a goalkeeper, two holes were created in the goal for competitors to score through.

Stepping up to the spot inside the studio Harry politely joked with audience members sitting close to the goal “you might want to move” before he stepped up to the mark.

After a quick dance, the duke hit his first two attempts straight down the middle of the goal, missing the hole in the bottom right corner.

While his third attempt was closer it also missed.

The duke then watched Mr Pistorius calmly net his first two chances.

Harry returned to have another three shots later in the shootout but he was unable to get the ball through a hole in the top left corner.

Since there were no German shirts nearby Harry put on a FSV Mainz 05 scarf following his defeat and joked with the German politician “in your spare time you could manage the national team”.