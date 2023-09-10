Moroccan student unable to contact loved ones after deadly earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moroccan student unable to contact loved ones after deadly earthquake

By Press Association
Nawal Ait Idmou (right), fears for her safety’s family who she cannot contact as they are without electricity (Nawal Ait Idmou/PA)
A Moroccan student has said she is living in a “dream” after losing contact with her family in areas of rural Morocco affected by an earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people.

Nawal Ait Idmou, 20, a student at Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakesh, who has lost friends in the earthquake, said she feels helpless but she “has to be strong” until she hears from family members.

Ms Idmou said her family are without electricity and unable to recharge mobile phones.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s like we are in a dream because we are so far from our families.

Broken building on mountainous terrain after an earthquake
Rural areas of Morocco are most affected by the earthquake (Jamila Bamsaoud/PA)

“People are dying, people we know, like our friends, and we can’t do anything for them.

“At the moment, there is no electricity. People’s phones are dead.

“I talked with (my family) in the morning, but in the afternoon no one replied – my brother, my father, anyone in my family, no one knows what’s happening.”

She said aid is sparse, particularly medical supplies, and transporting supplies is difficult because of blocked roads and heavy traffic.

She explained: “In the mountains where my family lives, it is so bad.

“The houses are destroyed and engineers and doctors aren’t there. No one can go there.

“There is traffic and all the people are waiting for (engineers) to fix the roads so they can go through diversions.”

Two woman taking a selfie
Nawal Ait Idmou (left) is currently safe in Marrakesh with her friend, Youssra Ait Tizgui (right) (Nawal Ait Idmou)

Ms Idmou is a student of Ella Williams, a member of the British Moroccan Society (BMS) charity, and an English teacher who lives and works in Morocco.

Ms Williams, 27, a PhD researcher at the University of Oxford, has been receiving updates from BMS colleagues on the ground who told her no aid is heading to rural parts of Morocco as only one road is open to traffic.

She told PA: “There’s only one road to this region leading to Marrakesh. It’s completely blocked.

“The Moroccan army is on the scene trying to clear the road so that aid can access the region, but as of yet no vehicles can pass through at all so there’s no aid coming from Marrakesh.

“With the British Moroccan Society, we’re trying to get as much information as possible about what’s happening.

“Many people’s phones have now died because they’re unable to charge them, so that makes it very, very challenging to find out which villages need the most aid.

“We have heard reports that in some villages there are no survivors left, so we’re still trying to get a clearer picture, but I think that the rate of the devastation is a lot worse than we initially thought.”

Ms Williams has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for aid and supplies for those worst affected by the earthquake, and Ms Idmou said it is “so important because all the people in the mountains, their houses (have collapsed). Money in this situation is so important to give life again to these villages”.

She added: “If anybody can help, every little helps. Just put yourself in this situation – we are all humans and we are all the same.”

Former international development secretary Rory Stewart said the UK should send “urgent cash” to help the people of Morocco.

The ex-Tory MP told Sky News: “The first thing is very urgent cash assistance because in these emergency situations, people’s lives have been devastated in a matter of minutes.

“I was in the Turkey earthquake… and what you find is a sense of complete devastation and terror because of the aftershocks. The most useful thing you can do is to get cash to people.

“It’s often very tempting to send food or clothes, but the markets are working in Morocco – if you give people cash they can address their own individual family needs.

“Often, if you’re sending clothes or food, you’re sending an inappropriate thing to people. So there are many organisations, I work with one called Give Directly that’s now providing cash support in Morocco.

“But you’ll see UN agencies and others going in. And I think getting the support in quickly is vital in those first three, four days.”

Ms Williams’s fundraising page is at www.gofundme.com/f/british-moroccan-society-earthquake-appeal