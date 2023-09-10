ActionAid UK launches emergency Morocco earthquake appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ActionAid UK launches emergency Morocco earthquake appeal

By Press Association
(Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)
Charity ActionAid UK has launched an emergency Morocco earthquake appeal to support the communities most affected by the disaster.

The magnitude 6.8 tremor late on Friday damaged buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakesh.

The official death toll from the earthquake was more than 2,000 people by Sunday evening.

The full toll from the most powerful quake to hit Morocco in 120 years will not be known until rescuers complete the challenging journey to the remote mountain villages that were the hardest hit.

ActionAid UK has launched an emergency appeal to help those need of shelter, food and clothing.

Kirsten Sutherland, humanitarian programme co-ordinator at ActionAid Spain, which has worked in Morocco for more than 20 years, said many families have “lost everything”.

“In just minutes, the lives of hundreds of thousands of people have been turned upside down,” she said.

“Many families have lost everything – their loved ones, their homes and their belongings. Damage to infrastructure is hampering access to information and to affected communities, especially in remote areas.

“Our objective is to support those communities that have been most badly affected by the earthquake.”

Morocco Earthquake
Tents set up in the town of Amizmiz (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

It comes as the UK Government has sent 60 search and rescue specialists, four search dogs and rescue equipment to Morocco.

While an emergency medical team has also been deployed to assess the existing healthcare capacity and the extent of the damage

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK is sending immediate support to Morocco including a team of 60 search and rescue specialists and four rescue dogs to assist with the rescue effort.

“I remain in contact with Foreign Minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event.”

University student Nawal Ait Idmou, 20, who has lost friends in the earthquake, told the PA news agency she feels helpless but “has to be strong” until she hears from family members.

Ms Idmou said her family are without electricity and unable to recharge mobile phones.

“It’s like we are in a dream because we are so far from our families,” she said.

“People are dying, people we know, like our friends, and we can’t do anything for them.

“At the moment, there is no electricity. People’s phones are dead.

“I talked with (my family) in the morning, but in the afternoon no one replied – my brother, my father, anyone in my family, no one knows what’s happening.”

She said aid is sparse, particularly medical supplies, and transporting supplies is difficult because of blocked roads and heavy traffic.