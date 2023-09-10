Daniel Khalife to appear in court charged with escaping from Wandsworth Prison

Daniel Khalife is due to appear in court charged with escaping from custody at HMP Wandsworth.

The 21-year-old former soldier was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a bike by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer.

His capture followed a mass land and air search over four days after he went missing from the prison on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said a member of the public reported seeing a man matching Khalife’s description walking away from a Bidfood van that had stopped near the south entrance to Wandsworth Roundabout on Wednesday morning.

Officers carried out a search in the Richmond area and although Khalife was not found there, the force received a number of calls from the public with sightings of the suspect nearby.

Police checked gardens, stopped and inspected cars and asked residents for their IDs throughout Saturday morning.

Khalife was eventually found on a canal towpath in Northolt, west London, around eight miles from where he was last seen by a member of the public.

He was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.

He will face Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.