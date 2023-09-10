Taoiseach and EU Commissioner announce 1bn euro peace funding for NI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Taoiseach and EU Commissioner announce 1bn euro peace funding for NI

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar was joined by European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic (Liam McBurney/PA)
Leo Varadkar was joined by European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic (Liam McBurney/PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has joined EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Belfast to announce one billion euro of EU funding for Northern Ireland.

The Irish premier and European Commission Vice-President will be joined at the announcement in Belfast by a representative of the UK Government, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Dr Jayne Brady, and Ireland’s Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The new funding plan will see 1.14 billion euro received through PEACEPLUS, a new EU programme aiming to build reconciliation and greater prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

PEACEPLUS will deliver investment across six key themes designed to ensure the continued economic, social and environmental development of Northern Ireland.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic was joining the Irish premier for the announcement (Niall Carson/PA)

During his visit, Mr Varadkar will also have a bilateral meeting with the UK Government representative to discuss the importance the Irish government attaches to the restoration of the powersharing institutions and to the British/Irish partnership, as well as the Irish government’s concerns relating to the UK Government’s Legacy Bill.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill includes a form of limited immunity for some perpetrators of crimes committed during the conflict and would also prevent future civil cases and inquests into Troubles offences.

Mr Varadkar has previously said the Irish government would “give consideration” to taking an interstate case against the UK at the international court of the Council of Europe if the Bill became law.

The Taoiseach will also engage with Northern Ireland business during the visit.

Development and management of EU North/South programmes is the responsibility of the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), a North/South Implementation Body established under the Good Friday Agreement.

The SEUPB is headquartered in Belfast, with smaller offices in Omagh and Monaghan, and is jointly sponsored by the Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform in Ireland and the Department of Finance in Northern Ireland.