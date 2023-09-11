What the papers say – September 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – September 11

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China is the main story across the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

Pictures from the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco feature heavily, but the arrest and its international fallout lead several titles.

China stands accused of a “hostile act” on the front of the Daily Mail while The Daily Telegraph says more suspected agents working at Westminster are about to be unmasked by British intelligence services.

The Times says the researcher was arrested in March and worked closely with security minister Tom Tugendhat while Metro reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the G20 summit in New Delhi and told him interfering in British democracy was “unacceptable”.

The Financial Times also leads on Mr Sunak’s message to the Chinese prime minister under a picture of a grieving woman in the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco.

The same picture is used on the front page of The Independent, which focuses on figures showing 75% of police officers accused of sex assaults and violence against women remain on the force.

The Guardian also carries a picture of grieving relatives in Morocco as it tells of “the village where death came in the night”, while leading on a study which says 184,000 cases of cancer in the UK this year were preventable.

Interest rates are the focus of the i which says hopes are rising that the series of rises are poised to end with predictions there will be just one more increase this year – despite warnings that inflation is not under control.

The Daily Mirror returns to its campaign calling for action against dangerous dogs, saying Home Secretary Suella Braverman has agreed with them after an 11-year-old girl was injured in the latest incident.

TV newsreader Alastair Stewart is on the front of the Daily Express as he reveals he has been diagnosed with early onset vascular dementia.

And the Daily Star says millions of people are ditching work on Monday to enjoy one of the last days of the September heatwave.