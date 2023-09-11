Met Police ‘still has hundreds of officers who should have been sacked’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Met Police ‘still has hundreds of officers who should have been sacked’

By Press Association
Sir Mark Rowley speaking at an event in Westminster on Monday (James Manning/PA)
Britain’s biggest police force still has hundreds of serving officers who should have been sacked, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said.

Sir Mark Rowley said last October that the number of officers and staff being sacked was “massively under-engineered”.

And on Monday he said he is “still convinced” that hundreds who should not be in the job remain on the force.

Speaking at an event at the Policy Exchange think tank on Monday as he nears a year in the job, Sir Mark told attendees there is currently no way to sack officers who fail re-vetting.

He told the host, broadcaster Sir Trevor Phillips: “There is no explicit provision in place within police regulations that if a police officer fails their re-vetting, that there is a route to dismiss them, which is clearly completely perverse.”

Sir Mark Rowley with Sir Trevor Phillips
The Metropolitan Police Commissioner spoke at an event hosted by broadcaster Sir Trevor Phillips (James Manning/PA)

The Government plans to change regulations in the new year to make it easier for force chiefs to sack rogue officers.

In April, the Met said sackings had risen by 70% in six months and suspensions had doubled as bosses moved to crack down on standards.

Force figures for the year to the end of June 2023, released after a freedom of information request by the PA news agency, show the number of officers charged with criminal offences has remained steady.

In the year to June 2021 56 were charged, while the following year that figure was 58 and in the year to June 2023 it was 52.

More figures will be given to the new London police board in the coming weeks, Sir Mark said.

They will show what progress has been made but also where there are blockages stopping force chiefs getting rid of officers and staff.

Sir Mark led his speech with calls to “let the police police”.

He said officers face “dispiriting oversight”, with their confidence to chase criminals undermined by the prospect of possible prosecution if a suspect is killed or hurt in a pursuit.

He said while around 80% of all prosecutions lead to convictions, for cases where officers are accused of dangerous driving in chases the proportion drops to 30%.

He said: “The IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) and CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) in my view fail to follow the same charging standard for police officers as they do for the wider public, dragging innocent officers through years of stress.”

Sir Mark added: “We need to empower and enable the 10s of 1000s of great officers with an oversight system which in future needs to act much more clearly without fear or favour, not getting blown around on whims of opinion.

“So officers know they’ll have the right support if they’re taking on dangerous people on behalf of the public.

“Dispiriting oversight – unfair oversight – creates hesitancy in their minds and that undermines their ability to confront dangerous criminals.”