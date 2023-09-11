Healthy lifestyle ‘key for preventing depression – regardless of genetic risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Healthy lifestyle ‘key for preventing depression – regardless of genetic risk’

By Press Association
It is estimated one in four people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A healthy lifestyle is crucial for helping prevent depression – regardless of a person’s genetic risk, research suggests.

Scientists have found that poor diet, low-quality sleep and lack of physical activity can impact the immune system and metabolism (how food is broken down to produce energy), which in turn increases the risk of depression.

Conversely, data showed that a good night’s sleep – between seven and nine hours a night – reduced the risk of depression by 22% while regular social connection cut the risk by 18%.

The team said their findings, published in the journal Nature Mental Health, show lifestyle could play a greater role than genetics when it comes to being more susceptible to depression.

Professor Barbara Sahakian, from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, said: “Although our DNA – the genetic hand we’ve been dealt – can increase our risk of depression, we’ve shown that a healthy lifestyle is potentially more important.

“Some of these lifestyle factors are things we have a degree of control over, so trying to find ways to improve them – making sure we have a good night’s sleep and getting out to see friends, for example – could make a real difference to people’s lives.”

It is estimated one in four people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England.

For the study, the researchers looked at data from almost 290,000 people in the UK Biobank – an online database of medical and lifestyle records of half a million Britons.

Of them, nearly 13,000 had an onset of depression during a follow-up of nine years.

The researchers were able to identify seven healthy lifestyle factors associated with a lower risk of depression: moderate alcohol consumption, healthy diet, regular physical activity, healthy sleep, never smoking, low-to-moderate sedentary behaviour, and frequent social connection.

Blood tests showed problems with the immune system or metabolism increase the risk of depression.

Markers of poor lifestyle included high levels of fat in the blood (triglycerides) and a molecule known as C-reactive protein which is produced by the body in response to stress.

Dr Christelle Langley, also from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, said: “We’re used to thinking of a healthy lifestyle as being important to our physical health, but it’s just as important for our mental health.

“It’s good for our brain health and cognition, but also indirectly by promoting a healthier immune system and better metabolism.”

Professor Jianfeng Feng, from Fudan University and the University of Warwick, said: “We know that depression can start as early as in adolescence or young adulthood, so educating young people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and its impact on mental health should begin in schools.”