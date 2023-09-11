Police bullies ‘treat difference as a sign of weakness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police bullies ‘treat difference as a sign of weakness’

By Press Association
Former police officer Neil Basu has said there is a bullying culture in the service (PA)
A former police leader, who was once Britain’s most senior non-white officer, has said there is a bullying culture throughout the service.

Neil Basu, speaking at a policing conference on Monday, said that the worst among police bosses see difference as a sign of weakness and instil fear in junior colleagues.

He told delegates at the Police Superintendents’ Association annual conference: “There’s a deeper malaise in policing, which I think I would ascribe to a bullying culture.

“It comes from a very strong command and control culture, a military style institution founded 200 years ago, very hierarchical very based on ‘I know best, do as I say not as I do’.

“We have a whole generation of leaders, the worst of which are bullies, who basically treat people that they should be told what to do, and they should be inspired through fear and not respect.

“And when I have met those leaders in my time… their bigotry is about putting people in their place. And what they see as a sign of difference is a sign of weakness to them.

“And so they will use that against that person.”

He went on: “Curing that culture of bullying is the most important thing.”

Mr Basu said he retired from policing because he did not feel service leaders cared about equality.

He applied for the job of director general of the National Crime Agency last year but was overlooked, angrily demanding an explanation as to why he lost out.

Mr Basu, who previously criticised Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s “horrific” rhetoric about migrants, also commented on her current war on what she called police “pandering to politically correct causes”.

Mr Basu told the conference: “I think the politics of the culture war and the anti-woke and some of the things my senior colleagues have said are absolutely disgraceful.”