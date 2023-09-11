What the papers say – September 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – September 12

By Press Association
The diplomatic and political fallout from the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China continues to feature heavily on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Calls for action against China will go unheeded according to The Daily Telegraph, which quotes Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and other senior figures in saying Britain needs to retain ties with Beijing in order to reach net zero targets.

The Daily Mail focuses on anger among MPs after they were warned by the Speaker not to name the researcher.

Both the Metro and the Independent focus on a statement from the researcher proclaiming his innocence.

The Times says China could be formally designated a security threat, but leads on a survey which reveals nearly a third of female surgeons have been assaulted by a colleague in the last five years with 11 reporting being raped.

There is more health news in The Guardian, which reports on another survey which says one in three medical students plan to leave the NHS within two years of graduating.

The front page also carries a large picture from the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco, the Financial Times also using a picture from amid collapsed buildings as it leads on the news that Wilko will vanish from the high street after a rescue bid for the retailer collapsed.

The i also concentrates on financial matters, saying the “triple lock” pension deal will help millions but there are no tax cuts on the horizon.

The 11-year-old girl injured in a dog attack dominates the front page of the Daily Mirror as she tells of her ordeal.

Partying off-duty French police officers feature on the front of the Daily Express, which says they are derailing British efforts to stop small boats carrying migrants.

The Sun concentrates on showbiz matters as it says Brian Conley is quitting EastEnders.

And the Daily Star says red fire ants are the next in a line of insect invaders.