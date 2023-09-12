£6m Banksy mural lifted by crane into new London exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

£6m Banksy mural lifted by crane into new London exhibition

By Press Association
Valentine’s Day Mascara by Banksy (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Valentine’s Day Mascara by Banksy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A £6 million work by the artist Banksy has been lifted by crane into a new exhibition in London.

The mural, titled Valentine’s Day Mascara, weighs 3.8 tonnes and first appeared on the side of a house in Margate on Valentine’s Day.

It was later moved to the seaside town’s Dreamland amusement park for public display.

The artwork depicts a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, wearing an apron and yellow washing-up gloves and throwing a man into a chest freezer.

It was announced in August that the work would be for sale to the public through 27,000 shares priced at £120 each, which were made available on marketplace Showpiece.

Banksy’s Mona Lisa
The exhibition also features Banksy’s Mona Lisa (Banksy/Southeby’s/PA)

In the early hours of Tuesday, the artwork was placed in the foyer of The Art of Banksy exhibition in Regent Street, central London, where the public can see it for free.

Art of Banksy curator Michel Boersma said: “We’ve been secretly planning this operation for months but it was still an extremely tense moment having such an important and valuable artwork dangling from a crane above Regent Street.

“We are of course delighted to have it in the exhibition and are offering the public the chance to see it for free as it was created, as a street piece.

“It’s a work that casts a light on domestic abuse and as such we are working with several domestic violence support charities and raising funds through donations.”

The Art of Banksy exhibition is donating a share of its merchandise sales to several independent charities focusing on refugee support, Ukrainian relief and female empowerment causes.

The exhibition will feature more than 150 works, including Banksy’s Mona Lisa, a signed but previously unknown work which was originally bought directly from the artist by a Hollywood A-list actor in 2003.

Another addition to the collection is the original Flower Thrower, created by Banksy as a Valentine’s Day gift for his then-girlfriend, six years before the artist officially made Love is in the Air.

The Art of Banksy exhibition is not curated or authorised by the artist.

Tickets for the full exhibition start from £17.50 with doors opening on Wednesday.