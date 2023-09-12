Head of anti-monarchy campaign group taking legal action over coronation arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Head of anti-monarchy campaign group taking legal action over coronation arrest

By Press Association
Graham Smith gave evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee about his arrest earlier in the year. (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The head of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic is taking legal action against the Metropolitan Police after he was arrested ahead of a pre-agreed protest on the day of the King’s coronation.

Graham Smith and five other members of the group were held on suspicion of going equipped to lock on – a tactic some protesters use to make themselves more difficult to move on – because they had luggage straps to secure their placards.

Republic chief executive Mr Smith, who was held for more than 14 hours, confirmed on Tuesday that he has applied for a judicial review of the decision to detain him.

He said: “We expect a full apology and public acknowledgement that the Met got it wrong. There were no grounds for detaining us, searching us or arresting us. It was an appalling attack on the rights of peaceful protesters.”

Mr Smith had discussed the planned demonstration for four months with senior Met staff, but says he was physically prevented from calling the group’s designated liaison officer when he was stopped and arrested on the day of the coronation on May 6.

The group were detained after new legislation came into effect days before the event that created new offences of locking on or going equipped to lock on under the Public Order Act.

King Charles III coronation
Anti-monarchy protesters in Trafalgar Square on coronation day (Piroschka van de Wouw/PA)

On May 8 they were told no further action would be taken.

Mr Smith wants the Met to admit the arrests were unlawful and is seeking damages and costs.

A spokesman for the force said: “We can confirm that a Judicial Review Claim has been issued and, it would be inappropriate to comment on ongoing proceedings.”

The force came under criticism for heavy-handedness over arrests around the coronation, which also saw the detention of three workers on Westminster council safety scheme Night Stars because they had kits containing rape alarms.

Royal fan Alice Chambers was held for several hours after being arrested while standing alongside protesters on The Mall.