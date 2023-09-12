‘Pink, pink and more pink’: care home celebrates first anniversary in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Pink, pink and more pink’: care home celebrates first anniversary in style

By Press Association
Feather boas, glittering top hats and a drag queen helped Kent care home Maplewood Court’s first anniversary celebrations sparkle (Maplewood Court/PA)
Feather boas, glittering top hats and a drag queen helped a Kent care home’s first anniversary celebrations sparkle.

One of the standout performers at the “pink party” at Maplewood Court in Maidstone in July was drag queen Chamonix Aspen, who encouraged residents and guests to get involved with the singing and dancing.

To add to the festive mood, partygoers donned their most stylish pink outfits and volunteer Lynne Rita Lovell made a special cake.

Maplewood Court’s first anniversary party had a pink theme (Maplewood Court/PA)

The home’s head of hospitality, Herve Boscher, said: “Pink, pink and more pink was the theme for our first anniversary party, and, oh, we did well!

“Feather boas, glittering top hats, dickie bows, a huge balloon arch, pink lemonade – and even a whoopie cushion costume that most of us had never seen before.

“We went a little overboard, but it was all worth it.”

A special pink cake to mark the occasion was created by volunteer Lynne Rita Lovell (Maplewood Court/PA)

Resident Rosemary Kelly, 87, was equally happy with the festivities.

“I would have never imagined seeing a drag queen in a care home,” she said.

“Herve and his team really keep us on our toes!

“It was so much fun, and we hope Chamonix will be back soon.”

