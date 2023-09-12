Hotel boss said ‘I didn’t see her’ after running over bride’s mother, trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Hotel boss said ‘I didn’t see her’ after running over bride’s mother, trial told

By Press Association
(Dave Higgens/PA)
(Dave Higgens/PA)

A hotel owner said “I didn’t see her” after he ran over the mother of a bride-to-be outside his complex, a witness to the fatal collision has told a jury.

Judith Wadsworth, 66, died after she was hit by Nicholas Bannister’s Range Rover as she was preparing for her daughter’s wedding at the Coniston Hotel and Spa near Skipton, North Yorkshire, Bradford Crown Court has heard.

On Tuesday, Natasha Hobson-Shaw became emotional in the witness box as she told jurors how she “witnessed it all”.

She said she believed Bannister stopped the Range Rover after the collision because he had seen her stop her Land Rover.

Ms Hobson-Shaw said: “I recall him saying to me ‘what was that’, so he obviously heard a noise.

“My reply was, ‘It’s a f****** person’.”

She said she got out and saw Mrs Wadsworth on the ground and “the extent of her injuries”.

Ms Hobson-Shaw said Bannister was very shocked and “repeatedly said ‘I didn’t see her, I didn’t see her’.”

The witness said she worked as an off-road driving instructor at the hotel’s 4×4 centre and had just left work on February 7 2020 when she saw the Range Rover parked outside the hotel entrance.

She said that, as she drove along an access road in front of the hotel, she spotted Mrs Wadsworth by the side of road as Mr Bannister’s vehicle was moving around the roundabout in front of the main entrance.

Ms Hobson-Shaw said she started to slow down as a “pedestrian was potentially going to cross”.

“It all happened very quickly,” she told the court.

“As Mr Bannister came round the roundabout it was evident to me he wasn’t going silly fast, it was quite slow, to the point I thought he was slowing down to stop.

“I thought he was going slow up to that area because he’d seen Mrs Wadsworth and was going to stop, I didn’t think an accident was going to occur.

“I genuinely thought that everything was going to be fine and he’d seen her and he was slowing down to stop.

“It didn’t stop and I witnessed it all.”

The jury has heard that Mrs Wadsworth was at the hotel for her daughter’s wedding, scheduled for the next day, and was returning to reception from the car park when the incident happened.

Prosecutors have said Bannister’s Range Rover hit her after he set off towards the spa area of the site and was travelling at 9-12mph.

In part of her statement read to the court, Ms Hobson-Shaw said: “The lady stepped out into his path and Nick clearly had not seen her.”

She said she then saw the Range Rover “hit the female and drive over the top of her”.

Bannister, of Bell Busk, near Skipton, denies causing death by driving without due care and attention.