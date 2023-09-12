Molecule ‘that could hint at life’ and carbon dioxide found on exoplanet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Molecule ‘that could hint at life’ and carbon dioxide found on exoplanet

By Press Association
This illustration shows what exoplanet K2-18 b could look like (NASA/ESA/CSA/J Olmstead/N Madhusudhan/PA)
Astronomers have for the first time discovered carbon-based molecules – and a molecule hinting at the possibility of life – in the atmosphere of an exoplanet in the habitable zone.

The exoplanet K2-18 b – which is outside the solar system – is 8.6 times as massive as Earth, and has carbon-bearing molecules including methane and carbon dioxide.

Experts said the discovery adds to recent studies suggesting it could be a Hycean exoplanet – one with the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface – advancing the search for habitable planets and life.

Nikku Madhusudhan, an astronomer at the University of Cambridge and lead author of the paper, said: “Our findings underscore the importance of considering diverse habitable environments in the search for life elsewhere.

“Traditionally, the search for life on exoplanets has focused primarily on smaller rocky planets, but the larger Hycean worlds are significantly more conducive to atmospheric observations.”

The abundance of methane and carbon dioxide, and shortage of ammonia, support the hypothesis that there may be an ocean underneath a hydrogen-rich atmosphere on K2-18 b.

The initial James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observations also provided possible detection of a molecule called dimethyl sulphide (DMS).

On Earth, this is only produced by life, and the bulk of the DMS in Earth’s atmosphere is emitted from phytoplankton in marine environments.

While the signs of this molecule are tentative and require further confirmation through additional observations, the researchers say K2-18 b and other Hycean planets could be our best chance to find life outside our solar system.

Prof Madhusudhan added: “More observations are needed to determine whether it is in fact DMS that we’re seeing.

“The possibility of DMS in the atmosphere is highly promising, but we are planning to take another look to robustly establish its presence.”

Co-author Dr Subi Sarkar, of Cardiff University’s School of Physics and Astronomy, said: “Although this kind of planet does not exist in our solar system, sub-Neptunes are the most common type of planet known so far in the galaxy.

“With the help of JWST’s near infra-red NIRISS and NIRSpec instruments, we have obtained the most detailed spectrum of a habitable-zone sub-Neptune to date.”

For a planet, the habitable zone is the distance from a star that allows liquid water to persist on its surface.

The team’s next round of Webb observations will use JWST’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument to further validate the results.

Prof Madhusudhan added: “Our ultimate goal is the identification of life on a habitable exoplanet, which would transform our understanding of our place in the universe.

“Our findings are a promising first step in this direction.”

The findings are published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.