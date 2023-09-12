Fundraising appeal launched as 5,300 feared dead in flood-hit eastern Libya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraising appeal launched as 5,300 feared dead in flood-hit eastern Libya

By Press Association
A seaside road is collapsed after heavy flooding in Derna, Libya (Libyan government via AP)
An emergency fundraising appeal has been launched by the British Red Cross in response to flooding in Libya which has killed thousands of people.

Emergency workers have uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya’s eastern city of Derna, and it was feared the toll could spiral with 10,000 people reported still missing after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city.

The death toll in Derna alone has exceeded 5,300, the state-run news agency quoted Mohammed Abu-Lamousha, a spokesman for the east Libya interior ministry, as saying on Tuesday.

Derna’s ambulance authority earlier put the toll at 2,300.

The British Red Cross has launched an appeal and said that three Libyan Red Crescent volunteers lost their lives while trying to save others.

Richard Blewitt, executive director of international for the British Red Cross, said: “The floods in Libya have caused a shocking level of destruction, thousands are thought to have died and thousands more are still missing.

“The priority right now is search and rescue so we can save as many lives as possible.

“Red Cross teams are responding, providing first aid to those that need it, searching for the missing and helping to reunite families.

“However, the situation is extremely dangerous and sadly, three Libyan Red Crescent volunteers lost their lives while trying to save the lives of others. Our thoughts are with their families and all the families who have lost loved ones in these floods.

The city of Derna in Libya
The city of Derna in Libya (Jamal Alkomaty/AP)

“We know times are hard for everyone right now but if you’re able to, please donate to our emergency appeal to raise urgent funds for those affected.”

It comes days after the charity launched an emergency fundraising appeal to provide humanitarian support for Morocco after the North African country was struck by a rare and powerful earthquake, killing at least 1,000 people.

To donate to the appeal for Libya, go to https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/libya-floods-appeal or for postal donations: British Red Cross, Libya Floods Appeal, 44 Moorfields, London, EC2Y 9AL.