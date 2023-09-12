V&A to exhibit four ancient carved stones from Yemen found in London shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

V&A to exhibit four ancient carved stones from Yemen found in London shop

By Press Association
Commander Clayman, Metropolitan Police, V&A Director Dr Tristram Hunt, Dr. Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed, Embassy of the Republic of Yemen after the V&A announces an historic agreement with the Republic of Yemen to research andtemporarily care for four ancient carved stone funerary stelae, which were likelyillegally looted from the Republic of Yemen, ahead of their safe return to their countryof origin. The objects, likely dating from the second half of the first millennium BCE, willgo on display at V&A East Storehouse from 2025 (Victoria and Albert Museum London)
The Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) is set to exhibit four ancient carved stones which were found in an east London interior design shop by an archaeology enthusiast.

In a historic agreement with the Republic of Yemen, the museum will research and temporarily care for the funerary stelae, which are thought to have been illegally looted from Yemen.

After they were discovered by an archaeology enthusiast, the stones were recovered by the Metropolitan Police’s art and antiques unit, which investigates art theft, illegal trafficking, and fraud.

The V&A announces an historic agreement with the Republic of Yemen, 12 September 2023
The public will be able to see the items as part of a new display which will open at V&A East Storehouse from 2025.

The agreement between the museum and Yemen was signed on Tuesday by the director of the V&A, Tristram Hunt, and Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed, ambassador for the Republic of Yemen, based in the UK.

The V&A will take responsibility for the care of the stelae temporarily, until it has been decided that it is safe to return the objects to their country of origin.

The objects are of the type listed on the International Council of Museum’s emergency red list of cultural objects at risk.

Director of the V&A, Hunt, said that he was “delighted” at the agreement.

The V&A announces an historic agreement with the Republic of Yemen, 12 September 2023
He said: “This is an historic agreement that will give the public the chance to appreciate these exceptional examples of Yemeni culture and creativity, before the objects are repatriated, and shine a light on how the V&A’s Culture in Crisis programme helps curtail the illegal trade of looted objects and the preservation of cultural heritage worldwide.”

Commander Clayman, central specialist crime, Metropolitan Police, said: “The art and antiques unit seized these four stelae from a shop in London following information received from a concerned member of the public.

“The police investigation established that they are ancient archaeological artefacts from Yemen, and came from necropoli that have been subjected to looting in recent years.

“When the seller was given this information they made the generous decision to disclaim them, and asked for them to be returned to Yemen.

“I am pleased that we have been able to achieve this today. I hope that when these pieces go on display at V&A East Storehouse, they may encourage people to consider antiquities from a legal perspective as well as an aesthetic one.

“By establishing an artefact’s provenance before purchase they may avoid inadvertently fuelling the demand for stolen cultural goods. The art and antiques unit would like to thank everyone who contributed to the investigation and this positive outcome.”

Charles Harper, UK charge d’affaires and deputy ambassador to Yemen, said: “Arts and culture can play an important role in rebuilding a society from conflict and this agreement is a fantastic way to ensure Yemeni culture remains in Yemeni care.

“The war has taken a devastating toll on Yemenis. The UK will continue to support UN-led efforts to bring about a sustainable and inclusive peace in Yemen.”

The V&A’s Culture in Crisis programme was established in 2015 and looks to protect cultural heritage by working closely to support law-enforcement around the world to help prevent the illicit trade of cultural artefacts.

The stones will go on show at V&A East Storehouse, which is one of two new V&A East sites currently under construction in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Set to open in 2025, it will comprise conservation labs, working stores, research and reading rooms, galleries, display and performance spaces and creative studios.