Mother makes fresh appeal 21 years after teenage son’s disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother makes fresh appeal 21 years after teenage son’s disappearance

By Press Association
The family of Robert Williams, who has been missing for more than 21 years and is presumed dead, are appealing for information about what happened to him (Peter Byrne/PA)
The family of Robert Williams, who has been missing for more than 21 years and is presumed dead, are appealing for information about what happened to him (Peter Byrne/PA)

The family of a teenager who has been missing for more than 21 years and is presumed dead are appealing for information about what happened to him.

Robert Williams was 15 when he was last seen alive and, despite several police pleas, he has never been found.

The teenager left his home in Resolven, Neath, South Wales, on March 22 2002 and is known to have attended a house party in the nearby village of Aberdulais the following day.

Robert Williams aged 15 (left) when he was last seen alive and an artists age progression photograph (right) of how he might have looked in 2011 aged 24 (South Wales Police/PA)
Robert Williams aged 15 (left), when he was last seen alive, and an artist’s age progression photograph (right) of how he might have looked in 2011 aged 24 (South Wales Police/PA)

Robert’s mother, Cheryl, said: “I know that Robert is never coming home. I just want his body back so I can bury him. He deserves that.

“I don’t want him out there on his own, and we need closure as a family. Someone out there knows what happened to him.

“As a mother, knowing my child is lying somewhere has destroyed me emotionally and physically. I need to know what happened to him.”

Detectives believe the local community in Aberdulais holds the key to what happened to Robert, who would have turned 37 on September 9.

Detective Inspector Dai Butt said: “All outstanding missing person cases remain open and are revisited periodically in case new evidence comes to light. We remain committed to finding out what happened to Robert.

“I believe that the local community of Aberdulais holds key information that might help us understand what happened to him.

“It is known that Robert attended a house party in Tair Felin, Aberdulais, on Saturday March 23 2002, where other local people were present.

“If you were at the party or have any information regarding Robert’s movements or disappearance, we would really like to speak to you.

“It may seem challenging to recall details from 21 years ago, but, no matter how small or insignificant you think the information you hold is, it could prove vital to our investigation and could help provide Robert’s family with much-needed closure.

“All this time without answers has been agony for them – please, if you hold information, it is not too late after all this time to come forward.”

In 2011 a year-long case review concluded that the teenager is most likely dead, having found no evidence to show he is alive.