News

Foal fell to death at beauty spot after being spooked by selfie-takers

By Press Association
The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI), has a base at Worm’s Head at Rhossili, South Wales (Yui Mok/ PA)
Visitors to a Welsh beauty spot have been warned not to “take selfies” with the ponies after a panicked newborn foal fell to its death from cliffs.

The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI), which has a base at Worm’s Head at Rhossili, South Wales, urged visitors to keep their distance from the ponies which roam wild there.

Those taking pictures should “use the zoom” function on their cameras and smartphones to get close ups, to avoid spooking the animals, it is advised.

In a separate incident, a woman was “kicked by a stallion” and required first aid care, the NCI said.

Rhossili
A view of the beach at Rhossili Bay (Yui Mok/PA)

It posted on Facebook: “Almost every day, whilst driving to and from our hut we see members of the public trying to stroke or take ‘selfies’ with the horses.

“We do stop when we see it happening and explain that the horses are semi feral or wild.

“It was only recently we had to transport a young lady up to the car park after she had been kicked by a stallion near our hut.

“We did what we could first aid wise but she found walking difficult.

“Obviously we will always do what we can in these situations, but we wish people would keep their distance from the horses.

“Only a few weeks ago a newborn foal was lost over the cliffs because it panicked when a group of people tried to get selfies with it.

“Keep your distance and use the zoom facility to get close ups. Stay safe around horses.”

Earlier this year, New Forest District Council approved measures banning the petting and feeding of ponies and other animals living roaming the national park in Hampshire, out of concern for their well-being.

Those caught breaching the rules could face fines of up to £1,000.