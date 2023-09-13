Inflammatory signs for teenage depression differ between boys and girls – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Inflammatory signs for teenage depression differ between boys and girls – study

By Press Association
Inflammatory signs for teenage depression differ between boys and girls – study (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Inflammatory signs for teenage depression differ between boys and girls – study (Gareth Fuller/PA)

New research suggests depression and the risk of depression are linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys and girls.

Researchers hope the findings will ultimately lead to the development of more targeted treatments for different biological sexes.

When inflammation occurs in the body proteins called cytokines are released into the blood.

Higher levels of cytokines are associated with depression in adults, studies have shown, but little is known about this relationship in adolescence.

The research, led by the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, investigated differences in the relationship between inflammatory proteins and depression.

It found that different cytokines were involved in depression risk and severity in boys and girls.

Dr Zuzanna Zajkowska, postdoctoral researcher at King’s IoPPN and first author of the study, said: “This is the first study to show differences between boys and girls in the patterns of inflammation that are linked to the risk and development of adolescent depression.

“We found that the severity of depressive symptoms was associated with increased levels of the cytokine interleukin-2 in boys, but interleukin-6 in girls.

“We know more adolescent girls develop depression than boys and that the disorder takes a different course depending on sex, so we hope that our findings will enable us to better understand why there are these differences and ultimately help develop more targeted treatments for different biological sexes.”

To assess inflammation, the scientists measured blood cytokine levels in 75 adolescent boys and 75 adolescent girls (aged 14-16) from Brazil.

The teenagers were in three groups with equal numbers: those at low-risk for depression and not depressed, those at high risk of depression and not depressed, and those currently experiencing major depressive disorder (MDD).

The findings suggest there are differences between the individual inflammatory proteins associated with depression in adolescents.

Higher levels of the cytokine called interleukin-2 (IL-2) were associated with increased risk for depression and the severity of depressive symptoms in boys, but not in girls.

Higher levels of the cytokine IL-6 were associated with severity of depression in girls, but not boys.

According to the study, in boys the levels of IL-2 were higher in the high-risk than the low-risk group and even higher in the group diagnosed with depression.

This suggests that in boys IL-2 levels in the blood could help indicate the onset of future depression.

The risk of depression was assessed using a composite risk score based on 11 variables developed as part of the IDEA (Identifying Depression Early in Adolescence) project.

The teenagers completed several questionnaires, self-reporting their emotional difficulties, relationships, experiences and mood.

They also completed a clinical assessment with a child and adolescent psychiatrist.

Senior author on the study was Professor Valeria Mondelli, clinical professor of psychoneuroimmunology at King’s IoPPN and theme lead for psychosis and mood disorders at the NIHR Maudsley BRC.

She said: “Our findings suggest that inflammation and biological sex may have combined contribution to the risk for depression.

“We know that adolescence is a key time when many mental disorders first develop, and by identifying which inflammatory proteins are linked to depression and how this is different between boys and girls we hope that our findings can pave the way to understanding what happens at this critical time in life.

“Our research highlights the importance of considering the combined impact of biology, psychology and social factors to understand the mechanisms underlying depression.”

The research, published in Journal of Affective Disorders,  was part of the IDEA project funded by MQ Mental Health Research.

The project is investigating how cultural, social, genetic and environmental factors lead to the development of depression in 10 to 24-year-olds across the UK, Brazil, Nigeria, Nepal, New Zealand and the US.