Thousands of Londoners without water after power issue

Thousands of homes in west and south-west London have been left with no water or low pressure after a power issue at a Thames Water plant.

The issue had a knock-on effect at a second water treatment works, meaning a “large number of customers have been affected,” the water company said.

Thames Water said the power has since been restored at Ashford Water Treatment Works, the cause of the problem, and supplies should now start to return across the area.

The company said: “We’re really sorry for the worry and inconvenience this will have caused.

“We’re working hard to get things back to normal as soon as possible, but it’s likely to take some time for the supply system to refill and for water to fully return to the whole area.”

Thames Water said the problem was affecting its customers in the west London area, with SW, TW and W postcodes.

Schools and libraries across the area have been forced to close by the water issues.