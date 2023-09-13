Bride’s mother ‘would have been highly visible’ before fatal crash, says expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bride’s mother ‘would have been highly visible’ before fatal crash, says expert

By Press Association
Hotel owner Nicholas Bannister is accused of causing the death of Judith Wadsworth by driving without due care and attention (Danny Lawson/PA)
The mother of a bride-to-be “would have been highly visible” to a hotel owner before he ran her over outside his complex, an ergonomics expert has told a jury.

Judith Wadsworth had been crossing an access road outside the Coniston Hotel and Spa, near Skipton, North Yorkshire, when she was hit by a Range Rover being driven by the hotel’s owner and managing director, Nicholas Bannister, Bradford Crown Court has heard.

Mrs Wadsworth, 66, had arrived at the hotel ahead of her daughter’s wedding, which was due to take place the next day, and was walking from the car park to the main reception when she was struck by the car.

The jury has heard that Bannister had driven a short distance from the front of the hotel and is estimated to have been travelling between 9mph and 12mph at the time.

The court has been told that the incident happened on a crossing on February 7 2020, immediately after the defendant had pulled out of the drop-off road in front of the main entrance.

On Wednesday, ergonomics expert Dr David Usher told the jury he had examined all the available evidence to assess the “conspicuity” of both Mrs Wadsworth to Bannister and the Range Rover to Mrs Wadsworth.

He told the jury: “In my opinion she would have been highly visible throughout Mr Bannister’s approach to the crossing, had he been looking at her.”

Dr Usher was asked about the influence of the A-pillar of the Range Rover, which is the main support between the windscreen and driver’s side window.

The expert said he believes it is “not credible” that the structure could have obscured Bannister’s view of Mrs Wadsworth throughout the time she was walking from the car park to the point of impact.

He said: “She would have to had to run very fast, so I believe that is not credible.”

Dr Usher accepted that an A-pillar can obscure a driver’s view momentarily but said the relative positions of the post and the pedestrian are moving.

He also stressed it is a “natural part of driving” for a motorist to move their head to compensate for this problem.

Dr Usher added that Bannister’s familiarity with the location of the crossing was another factor increasing the conspicuity of Mrs Wadsworth.

Judith Wadsworth had been preparing for her daughter’s wedding at the Coniston Hotel and Spa near Skipton, North Yorkshire (Family Handout/PA).

Lisa Judge, defending, asked Dr Usher if it is possible that Mrs Wadsworth was distracted as she walked between the car park and the hotel, making the final preparations for her daughter’s wedding.

The expert told the jury: “We have no evidence to suggest that she was.”

Ms Judge said: “We have no evidence to suggest that she wasn’t.”

The expert said “the likelihood was that she wasn’t” but agreed with the barrister that it was possible.

Bannister, of Bell Busk, near Skipton, denies causing death by driving without due care and attention.