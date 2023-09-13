Met officer accused of passing information to Algerian embassy staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met officer accused of passing information to Algerian embassy staff

By Press Association
The Metropolitan Police sign (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A Metropolitan Police officer has been suspended following allegations that he passed information to staff at the Algerian embassy.

The officer, who has not been publicly named, is facing a disciplinary hearing starting on September 26 over claims he started “an improper relationship” with a member of staff between March 2019 and December 2020.

It is claimed that for the first three months of that period he passed information to members of embassy staff without a policing purpose.

The officer is also separately accused of viewing a criminal intelligence report and a crime report about his neighbour despite having no involvement in the investigation and therefore no right to view the documents.

The officer faces a misconduct hearing (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A notice for the misconduct hearing on the Metropolitan Police website says: “It is alleged that between January 18 and February 13 2019, the officer viewed a criminal intelligence report relating to a neighbour three times.

“On April 6 and 7 2019 the officer viewed a crime report in relation to the same neighbour and investigation.

“The officer was not involved in the investigation and should not have viewed either report.

“It is also alleged that between March 2019 and December 2020, in his role as a community engagement officer, he continued an improper relationship with a member of staff at the Algerian Embassy after his involvement in an investigation had concluded.

“This contact was not correctly reported or recorded.

“It is also alleged that between March 29 and June 22 2019, the officer passed information to members of staff at the Algerian Embassy without a proper policing purpose and should not have done so.”

If proved, the officer, who is currently suspended on full pay, will be found to have committed gross misconduct and will face the sack.

He is being kept anonymous under the direction of a legally qualified chairperson who is dealing with the disciplinary hearing, a Met spokeswoman said, after an application by his lawyers over the sensitivity of his job.