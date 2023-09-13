Family of Sara Sharif on flight back to UK, say sources

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of Sara Sharif on flight back to UK, say sources

By Press Association
Sara Sharif had suffered ‘multiple and extensive injuries’, a post-mortem examination found (Surrey Police/PA)
Sara Sharif had suffered 'multiple and extensive injuries', a post-mortem examination found (Surrey Police/PA)

The family of 10-year-old Sara Sharif are on a flight back to the UK from Pakistan.

Urfan Sharif, the father of Sara, his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik, who are wanted for questioning over Sara’s death, were on a flight, sources said.

Sara was found dead at her home in Woking after officers were called from Pakistan by her father at about 2.50am on August 10, Surrey Police said previously.

Urfan Sharif.
Urfan Sharif is wanted for questioning (Surrey Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination found the youngster had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Sialkot police spokesperson Khan Mudassir said three people had been arrested and flown to the UK, the Associated Press reported. He said the three were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency, which flew them to Britain from Sialkot in eastern Punjab province.

Surrey Police said on Tuesday that they were working to secure the safe return of Sara’s five siblings from Pakistan after a court ruled the children would be temporarily moved to a government childcare facility.

The force said it had been working with Surrey County Council and international authorities after the Pakistani court made the ruling.

It is unclear where the children will ultimately be sent or for how long they may be kept in the facility.

Beinash Batool.
Beinash Batool. Issue date: Friday August 18, 2023. (Surrey Police/PA)

The children, aged between one and 13 years old, travelled to Pakistan on August 9 with Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik.

The children were carried by family members into court for around 40 minutes on Tuesday before being moved to another court as authorities tried to decide on their next steps, the BBC reported.

Sara’s grandfather Muhammad Sharif told the BBC he had been hiding the children in his home, but did not specify for how long.

Last week, Sara’s stepmother Ms Batool spoke publicly for the first time since the girl was found dead.

In a clip of the footage posted online by Sky, Ms Batool described Sara’s death as “an incident” and said she and Mr Sharif are willing to co-operate with UK authorities over the case.

It came after Sara’s mother Olga Sharif gave an interview to the Polish television programme Uwaga! in which she spoke of the harrowing experience of going to view her daughter’s body.

She said: “One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised.

“Even now, when I close my eyes I can see what my baby looked like.”

Ms Sharif separated from her husband in 2015 and Sara and her older brother had been living with her until 2019, when the family court ruled they should live with their father.

Ms Sharif still had equal rights to see the children and said, while that was easy to maintain initially, it became increasingly harder over time.