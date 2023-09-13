I did not threaten to withdraw support for policing – O’Neill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I did not threaten to withdraw support for policing – O’Neill

By Press Association
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she had never threatened to withdraw her party’s support for policing (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has insisted she never threatened to withdraw her party’s support for policing following an arrest at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

The controversy over the event contributed to the resignation of Simon Byrne as PSNI chief constable this month after a High Court judge ruled that two junior officers had been unlawfully disciplined for their actions.

The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing.

Speaking for the first time about the controversy during her attendance at an investment summit in Belfast, Ms O’Neill said her party was unequivocal in its support for policing.

PSNI data breach
Simon Byrne resigned as PSNI chief constable in the wake of a critical High Court ruling (Liam McBurney/PA)

Asked if she had threatened to pull her party from the Policing Board, she responded: “No, it did not happen.

“Let me be crystal clear about what I said to the chief constable.

“I was very clear that the incident that happened that day was wrong; it was appalling and the real victim in that scenario was Mark Sykes.

“This was somebody who was the victim of a horrible atrocity many years ago and the way he was treated was appalling.

“I made that very clear publicly at the time and privately to the chief constable in terms of the damage that that type of activity did to community confidence.”

She added: “But never did I ever threaten to withdraw Sinn Fein support for policing, that is unequivocal in terms of our support for the rule of law.”

The incident which the High Court ruled on occurred on the Ormeau Road in Belfast in February 2021 during a service marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack, in which five people were murdered.

The two officers faced action in 2021 after the arrest of Mr Sykes, a survivor of a loyalist gun attack on the bookmakers in south Belfast.

The incident unfolded when police challenged people attending a memorial event amid suspicions that the size of the public gathering breached coronavirus regulations.

Mr Sykes was handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media.

The incident triggered a major controversy at the time and sparked criticism of Mr Byrne.

PSNI officers unlawfully disciplined
The Police Federation in NI has passed a vote of no confidence in deputy chief constable Mark Hamilton (Liam McBurney/PA)

Following the High Court ruling, Mr Byrne initially rejected calls to quit but later resigned after the Police Federation indicated it would call for a vote of no confidence.

The federation has since passed a vote of no confidence in deputy chief constable Mark Hamilton, who is currently leading the police force.

The High Court controversy occurred just weeks after the PSNI faced heavy criticism when a major data leak mistakenly released the names and details of all serving officers and staff members online.