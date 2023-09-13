Man released under investigation after woman, 65, dies of gunshot wounds

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died of gunshot wounds has been released under investigation by police.

Norfolk Police said officers were called shortly before 7.30am on Monday to a report that a woman’s body had been found at a property in Lady’s Drove, Emneth.

The woman has been provisionally identified as Lesley Page, 65, the force said, with her provisional cause of death recorded as gunshot wounds to the torso.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Detectives continued inquiries at a 17th Century hall in Emneth (Sam Russell/ PA)

He was held at King’s Lynn police investigation centre and officers were granted an additional 36 hours to question him after making an application at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Police said on Wednesday afternoon that the man has been released under investigation.

Detectives continued inquiries at a 17th Century hall, at the edge of the village, on Wednesday, with a forensics van and a marked car parked outside.

The detached home is across the road from a pumpkin field, is partially screened by hedging and has few other properties in the vicinity.

Senior Investigating Officer Alix Wright said: “We are still working to establish the circumstances that led to Mrs Page’s death.

“We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, however, we are keeping an open mind and the investigation continues to establish the full facts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 36/65290/23 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.