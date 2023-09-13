Simon Pegg joins Jane Fonda and Camila Cabello in Greenpeace film on marine life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Simon Pegg joins Jane Fonda and Camila Cabello in Greenpeace film on marine life

By Press Association
Simon Pegg has lent his voice to a Greenpeace animated short film which reflects the dangers facing marine life (Ian West/PA)
Simon Pegg has lent his voice to a Greenpeace animated short film which reflects the dangers facing marine life (Ian West/PA)

Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda and Camila Cabello have lent their voices to a Greenpeace animated short film which reflects the dangers facing marine life.

Hot Fuzz actor Pegg voices a whale who helps guide a flying fish and an eel, portrayed by US actress Fonda and singer Cabello, who are in search for clear water amid warm murky oceans and industrial fishing nets.

The short film opens with Pegg saying: “This is a story about survival. Against all the odds, a chance for life to thrive.”

Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello and Simon Pegg have lent their voices to a Greenpeace short film (Handout)

The flying fish and eel encounter plastic, deep sea mining and dead fish on their journey before finally reaching the sanctuary of clean waters.

As the fish immerse themselves in the healthy sea life and coral, Pegg’s voiceover says: “Our oceans are under threat and time is running out.

“World leaders finally agreed a Global Ocean Treaty that can protect the oceans, our home.

“Now they must use this Treaty to create ocean sanctuaries where marine life can recover and thrive.”

Reflecting on his involvement in the project, Pegg said: “The oceans are important to everybody. They’re such a vast and integral part of the planet’s survival mechanism.

“It would be an act of utmost stupidity to let them go to ruin, and yet a lot of the time we seem to be allowing practices which do absolutely that.

“So it’s really important to get behind causes which look to conserve and protect our ocean and all the life that lives in it.”

The Hot Fuzz actor voices a whale who helps guide a flying fish and an eel, voiced by US actress Jane Fonda and singer Camila Cabello, who are in search for clear water (Handout)

The short film premiered on the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise in Long Beach, California, at an event hosted by US actress Rosanna Arquette on Wednesday.

UN members states including the UK in March agreed the Global Ocean Treaty, which aims to protect large areas of marine life by putting stricter regulations on deep sea mining and fishing.

Governments will have the chance to sign the new treaty at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20.

Fiona Nicholls of Greenpeace’s Protect The Oceans campaign said: “Ocean sanctuaries provide relief from the growing threats that sea creatures face from climate breakdown, pollution and overfishing.

“But as well as giving wildlife and ecosystems a fighting chance, they sustain the billions of people who still get nourishment and a livelihood from the ocean.

“Greenpeace is thrilled to have some of the world’s best-loved actors lend their voices to this critical issue that affects us all.”

The short film was produced by UK animation studio Rumpus Animations.