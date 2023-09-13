Some children will have to wear coats and hats indoors this winter, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some children will have to wear coats and hats indoors this winter, says charity

By Press Association
Parents of some babies and children will dress them in coats and hats indoors this winter, a charity has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Desperate parents are planning to dress their children in coats and hats indoors and overnight this winter in a bid to keep them warm, a charity which runs a baby bank network has said.

Mothers and fathers struggling in the cost-of-living crisis have told of their worries about being able to keep their homes heated as the colder months draw in, the Little Village charity said.

The organisation, which supports families with babies and children under five living in poverty across London, said its research had shown the lengths parents are having to go to to make ends meet.

A small survey of 500 London parents found that 49% said they will need to cut back on essentials to pay for heating, and a third will resort to dressing their children in outdoor clothing while indoors, including during the night.

The majority (74%) of the London-based parents and carers surveyed online last month, said they were worried about keeping their children warm this winter.

According to the Mayor of London’s office, more than 600,000 of the capital’s children live in poverty.

Last year, Little Village gave out more than 5,000 coats and 2,290 blankets and said it is is expecting demand to be significantly higher this year.

By August, it said it had already supported 50% more families across London than at the same point in 2022.

The charity is seeking second-hand items including coats, blankets and boots for babies up to six-year-olds, as part of its Winter Warmer campaign.

Sophie Livingstone, chief executive of Little Village, said: “Each day we hear about the impossible choices families are having to make, and with colder weather on the horizon, the pressure is mounting.

“We are asking London families who can, to help us ease the burden by passing on their cosy clothes.

“So please explore those cupboards and drawers for pre-loved coats, blankets, boots that we can give to children that need them.”