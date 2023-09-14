Peter Sheridan to become commissioner for investigations on new legacy body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Sheridan to become commissioner for investigations on new legacy body

By Press Association
Peter Sheridan is to take up a new role at the Government’s legacy body (Liam McBurney/PA)
A former senior police officer is to become commissioner for investigations at the Government’s new legacy body in Northern Ireland.

Peter Sheridan served in the RUC and PSNI and more recently as chief executive of peace-building charity Co-operation Ireland.

He is to join the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which is being headed by former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill
Sir Declan Morgan, chief commissioner-designate of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Liam McBurney/PA)

The body will take over hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases when the Government’s controversial legacy Bill becomes law.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill will give a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to former terrorists who co-operate with the ICRIR.

It would also prevent future civil cases and inquests.

The Bill is opposed by all major Stormont parties, the Irish Government and victims’ campaign groups.

Mr Sheridan said: “I’ve spent the last 15 years working for an organisation that is dedicated to bringing peace and reconciliation to Northern Ireland – and before this, a substantial period of my career working to deliver law and order in our community.

“I am absolutely committed to carrying out this role without fear or favour and I fully expect everyone to hold me accountable to do this.

“There is nothing I want more than to see people given the information and closure they need, using the full range of powers and tools that the commission will be able to bring to this work, so that we can all move forward together.

“We may never forget the past, but I hope we will be able to focus on building an inspiring future together for Northern Ireland, for the sake of future generations.”

Sir Declan said: “I’m delighted that this significant milestone has been reached in our work to establish the commission.

“Peter brings a unique combination of professional investigative experience, a thorough appreciation of our context and an unrivalled track record of reaching across all aspects of our community.”

Mr Sheridan is expected to start work in December, once prior commitments are completed.

He will be supporting Sir Declan engaging with interested groups to ensure input from as wide a range of views as possible, as the commission establishes its policies and procedures ahead of opening for requests from next summer.

Mr Sheridan has previously been made an OBE for his services to policing and a CBE for his work at Co-operation Ireland.

When he retired from policing he was the most senior Catholic officer in the PSNI.

During his work with Co-operation Ireland, he was instrumental in arranging the meeting between the late Queen and the then deputy first minister, Martin McGuinness, in 2012.