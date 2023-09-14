Flowers For Mrs Harris musical celebrates British working-class, says director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flowers For Mrs Harris musical celebrates British working-class, says director

By Press Association
Hal Fowler and Jenna Russell rehearsing for Flowers For Mrs Harris (Pamela Raith/PA)
Director of the new musical Flowers For Mrs Harris has said that the production “celebrates” British working-class stories.

Adapted from the novel by Paul Gallico, the musical centres around Mrs Harris and her desire to buy a dress priced out of her budget.

Discussing the musical, which will arrive at Hammersmith’s Riverside Studios this autumn, director Bronagh Lagan, said: “It’s a working-class story and there isn’t many musicals about British working-class stories and this really celebrates that.

“She has this want to buy a dress and that sounds very simple and it sounds that it’s materialistic but it was never really about her wanting to buy a dress.

“It was about the feeling that she had when she connected with art.”

A film adaptation of Gallico’s book called Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, starring Lesley Manville as Ada Harris, was released last year.

For the musical, Olivier-award winning actress Jenna Russell, who has TV credits in Gentleman Jack and Call The Midwife, will play protagonist Mrs Harris.

The actress said that the story had almost brought tears to the eyes of her partner when she was practising her lines.

“I was running lines in the kitchen with my other half the other day,” she said.

“We were just doing the lines and about three times he filled up (with tears) just going ‘I’m so sorry, God it’s so moving.’ And I went ‘I know and you’ve not even heard the music yet.’”

Jenna Russell rehearsing for Flowers For Mrs Harris
Russell’s character spends her day-to-day life cleaning houses, when one day, whilst working for a wealthy client in Belgravia, she happens upon a Dior dress that takes her breath away.

This incentivises Mrs Harris to set off on a journey and whilst the plot centres around a dress, cast members have said that the story is about much more than just a piece of material.

Nathan Campbell, who plays Bob and Andre in the musical, said: “The essence of the show is way more than Mrs Harris going to Paris and buying a dress.

“It’s about that want and need, and when you have that determination to succeed and seeing a woman who had been through lots of things in life decide that she’s going to do something for herself.”

Flowers For Mrs Harris will play at Riverside Studios from September 30 to November 26 2023 and tickets are already on sale.