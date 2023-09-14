Australian politicians to travel to US to call for release of Julian Assange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Australian politicians to travel to US to call for release of Julian Assange

By Press Association
Julian Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 and remained there until 2019, when he was arrested and sent to Belmarsh, where he has been ever since (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Julian Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 and remained there until 2019, when he was arrested and sent to Belmarsh, where he has been ever since (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An Australian politician has spoken of his hope that a delegation to the United States to call for the release of Julian Assange will lead to charges against the WikiLeaks founder being dropped.

More than 60 Australian federal politicians will travel to Washington next week to meet with members of the US Congress, civil society and the media.

Senator David Shoebridge told the PA news agency there was now an urgent need to drop the case and allow Assange to leave Belmarsh prison in London, where he has been held since 2019 as he fights extradition to the US on espionage charges.

Assange fears he will spend the rest of his life in prison if he is extradited.

Sen Shoebridge said next week’s delegation was unique as it was cross party, with huge support from the Australian public to end the “persecution” of Assange.

“The core crime he faces is the crime of being a journalist,” Sen Shoebridge said. “The reason we are going is that Julian Assange is facing an unprecedented situation.

“He is an Australian citizen who has committed no crime but is being extradited to the United States for activities that would never be considered a crime in Australia.”

“We are hopeful that the partisan world of Washington politics, such a broad cross party visiting group will have some political cut through.

“We are at a critical point. In a matter of weeks Julian Assange could be put on a plane, in shackles, and sent to the US.”

More than 60 Australian politicians have signed a letter saying they stood in support of the trip to the US and were “resolutely of the view that the prosecution and incarceration of the Australian citizen Julian Assange must end”.

They said the matter had “dragged on for over a decade” and it was “wrong for Mr Assange to be further persecuted and denied his liberty when one considers the duration and circumstances of the detention he has already suffered”.