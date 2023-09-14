New species of chicken-sized dinosaur found on Isle of Wight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New species of chicken-sized dinosaur found on Isle of Wight

By Press Association
The fossil of a new species of plant-eating dinosaur has been discovered on the Isle of Wight, suggesting Europe had its own family of small herbivorous dinosaurs distinct from Asia and North America (Dr Nicholas Longrich/University of Portsmouth/PA)
The fossil of a new species of plant-eating dinosaur has been discovered on the Isle of Wight, suggesting Europe had its own family of small herbivorous dinosaurs distinct from Asia and North America (Dr Nicholas Longrich/University of Portsmouth/PA)

The fossil of a new species of plant-eating dinosaur has been discovered on the Isle of Wight, suggesting Europe had its own family of small herbivorous dinosaurs distinct from Asia and North America.

The preserved remains are of a dinosaur called vectidromeus insularis, which was the size of a chicken but juvenile so might have grown much larger.

It is the second member of the hypsilophodont family to be found on the island off the south coast of England.

These noble, bipedal herbivores would have existed about 125 million years ago and lived alongside tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs and iguanodons.

The discovery was made as part of research carried out jointly by the universities of Portsmouth and Bath.

Dr Nicholas Longrich, from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, said: “Palaeontologists have been working on the Isle of Wight for more than a century, and these fossils have played an important role in the history of vertebrate palaeontology, but we’re still making new discoveries about the dinosaur fauna as the sea erodes new fossils out of the cliffs.”

He said the vectidromeus is a close relative of the hypsilophodon foxii, a dinosaur originally described in the Victorian era and one of the first dinosaurs to be described from relatively complete remains.

The bird-like remains, which are possibly two to three million years younger than the vectidromeus, were used by famous scientist Thomas Henry Huxley as evidence that birds are related to dinosaurs.

Dr Longrich added: “We had a curious situation where one of the first dinosaur families to be recognised had just one species. And now, we have two.

“What’s intriguing is that they’re not particularly closely related to anything found in North America, Asia or the southern hemisphere.

“We’re still piecing together how all these dinosaurs are related, and how dinosaurs moved between continents. After Pangaea broke up, there was a lot of isolation, leading to different kinds of dinosaurs evolving on each continent.”

Co-author on the study, published in Cretaceous Research, Professor Dave Martill from the University of Portsmouth, said: “It is utterly bizarre that so many new dinosaurs are being discovered on the Isle of Wight.

“Vectidromeus is the seventh new species of dinosaur to be discovered in the last four years. This is all down to the amateur collectors.”