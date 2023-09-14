Bentley driver cleared of racing with stranger who killed young brothers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bentley driver cleared of racing with stranger who killed young brothers

By Press Association
Pawanveer Singh and his older brother Sanjay (West Midlands Police/PA)
A Bentley driver accused of taking part in a high-speed road race has been cleared of causing the deaths of two young brothers by dangerous driving.

Hamza Shahid had denied racing at 72mph with an Audi which reached 92mph before crashing into a BMW at traffic lights, killing Pawanveer Singh, 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay.

The driver of the Audi, Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving before Shahid’s trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

During the three-week trial, prosecutors claimed Shahid had taken part in a spontaneous race on Wolverhampton’s Birmingham New Road in March 2019.

Tribute to the boys
A tribute to the victims near the crash site (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Prosecutors alleged Shahid, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, was guilty of causing death by dangerous driving because he was racing with the Audi and “the race caused the deaths”.

In evidence during his trial, Shahid denied taking part in any “competitive driving” and said he was not responsible in any way for the crash.

The communication systems worker, 36, told the court he was doing 50mph in his five-litre Bentley Continental when the Audi overtook him as he returned home from work.

Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, 27, had already admitted causing the youngsters' deaths prior to the trial (West Midlands Police/PA)
Jurors deliberated for about nine hours before unanimously acquitting Shahid of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and an alternative charge of dangerous driving.

Jurors convicted one of Khan’s brothers, Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice following the crash.

Another brother, lawyer Mohammed Adil Khan, 35, was found not guilty of the same charge.

A fifth man, Rashane Henry, 32, of Fairway Green, Bilston, Wolverhampton, was also cleared of taking part in the conspiracy, in which Mohammed Sullaiman Khan fled the crash scene and falsely claimed his Audi A3 had been stolen by a burglar.

Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice (West Midlands Police/PA)
The trial was shown CCTV footage of Mohammed Sullaiman Khan relaxing at a burger bar in Birmingham about an hour after the crash, having been picked up by a friend.

Further evidence presented to the jury included CCTV of the Audi travelling at about 92mph in a 40mph zone seconds before the fatal impact.

Judge Michael Chambers KC remanded Mohammed Asim Khan, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, on bail.

He will be sentenced alongside Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, on a date to be fixed.

In a statement issued after the case, the parents of Sanjay and Pawanveer said: “Sanjay attended Cotwall End Primary School, Sedgley where they have made a sunshine garden.

“This garden has provided a safe secure place where our family and friends can visit. It’s there where we feel at peace after the sad loss of both of our sons.

“We as parents of Sanjay and Pawanveer miss them terribly, we will never see them grow up into teenagers and then later as adults. We have been robbed of that.

“Our boys were taken away in a blink of an eye on the 14th March 2019. The day that our lives and our home died too.

“With the support of our family, friends, loved ones, colleagues and professionals like Victim Support and Edward’s Trust we have developed a new way of living again with this constant pain and bleed in our hearts.”