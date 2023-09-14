Man arrested on suspicion of assault after disorder at site of Crooked House pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested on suspicion of assault after disorder at site of Crooked House pub

By Press Association
The Crooked House was demolished two days after it was destroyed by fire (Jacob King/PA)
A man has been arrested after disorder at the site of the Crooked House pub during which two people were assaulted.

The man, 57, from West Bromwich, was detained on suspicion of assault and criminal damage after the incident at the site of the burned-down pub in Himley, near Dudley, at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

Staffordshire Police said on Thursday that the man has since been released on conditional bail, while a 40-year-old man, from Sandwell, was voluntarily interviewed about the incident as inquiries continue.

The force had previously said that a man and woman were assaulted by a group of people while in the area, and were obstructed as they got into a car to leave.

As they left, the car struck a female pedestrian at the scene, who was not seriously injured.

Visitors inspecting the rubble of the site after it was demolished. Hundreds have visited since the fire and the pub's demolition (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Rubble at the site after the pub was demolished (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The man and woman who were assaulted later told police what had happened.

It is understood that the disorder at the site of the landmark pub happened after an unofficial event, with food and drink provided, which was unconnected to the main Save The Crooked House (Let’s Get It Re-built) Facebook campaign.

Police have again asked anyone with information about what happened to come forward, quoting incident 888 of September 9.

The disorder came two days after a third man was arrested and bailed in connection with the alleged arson attack that destroyed the 18th-century pub on August 5.

The man, 51, from Buckingham, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Two other men, aged 66 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on August 24.