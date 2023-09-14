Family tribute to 13-year-old boy killed while cycling to school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Family tribute to 13-year-old boy killed while cycling to school

By Press Association
Hussein Quig-Diop (Family Handout/Staffordshire Police/PA)
Hussein Quig-Diop (Family Handout/Staffordshire Police/PA)

The family of a 13-year-old boy killed while cycling to school have paid tribute to him, saying he is “now the brightest star in the sky”.

Hussein Quig-Diop was riding his bike to school at about 8.30am on Wednesday when he was involved in a collision with a lorry on Shobnall Road, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire.

Hussein was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute, published by Staffordshire Police on Thursday, his family said: “Hussein Quig-Diop, precious son of Roy and Kimberley, best big brother of Yussuf and Raymon and a much-loved grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, sadly lost his life tragically on September 13 2023.

“We are all absolutely devastated and he’ll be missed more than we can put into words.

“He’s now the brightest star in the sky alongside his big brother Reagan.

“We want to thank the community for all the love and support during this time and ask that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve.”

Staffordshire Police extended their condolences to the family, who they said are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The force said: “We understand the distress this incident has caused amongst those who saw what happened and within the local community.

“Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the boy’s friends and family at this deeply traumatic time.”

The driver of the lorry, a white Renault, stayed at the scene and has been helping police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact them quoting incident 140 of September 13.