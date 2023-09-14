Campaigner’s Ulez challenge dismissed by High Court judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Campaigner’s Ulez challenge dismissed by High Court judge

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

A semi-retired delivery driver has failed in a High Court bid to stop London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan pressing ahead with an extension to the capital’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez).

Chris White, of Harold Hill in east London, is part of a “Stop Ulez Expansion” campaign.

Ulex High Court Fight
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

He argued that Mr Khan’s decision to expand Ulez was unlawful – but a judge has ruled against him.

Lawyers representing Mr Khan said Mr White did not have an arguable case and Mrs Justice Cockerill on Thursday ruled in their favour.

Mrs Justice Cockerill considered arguments at a High Court hearing in London.

Mr White argued that Mr Khan’s “stated objective” – to “clean up London’s toxic air and tackle the climate emergency” – was unlawful because it had not been mandated by Parliament.

He was not at Thursday’s hearing, but lawyers representing him indicated that they were considering an appeal.

A group of Conservative-led councils unsuccessfully challenged Mr Khan’s expansion plans earlier this year.

The outer London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, and Hillingdon – plus Surrey County Council – had challenged proposals to extend Ulez beyond the North and South Circular roads.

Another High Court judge dismissed their challenge in July.