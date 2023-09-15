Man dies after attack by two dogs

A man has died after a dog attack in Staffordshire, the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Emergency services were called to Main Street in Stonnall just after 3pm on Thursday to reports that a man had been bitten by two dogs and left seriously injured.

In a statement on Friday morning, the ambulance service said the man did not survive the attack.

A spokesman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment.

“Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him (and) he was confirmed deceased.”

A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control, Staffordshire Police said.

They said a number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the animals outside, and the other within the owner’s flat.

Police are carrying out an investigation to determine the breeds of the dogs involved.