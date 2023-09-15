Man held on suspicion of manslaughter after attack by two XL bullies

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man died following an attack by two XL bullies in Staffordshire.

The 30-year-old, from the Lichfield area, had previously been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury, following the attack in Main Street, Stonnall, at around 3.15pm on Thursday.

Staffordshire Police said on Friday that the two dogs involved were believed to be XL bullies but further tests are being carried out to determine their breed.

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after an injection was given by a vet, the force said.

Superintendent Tracy Meir said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this horrendous dog attack.

“We are continuing to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Detectives continue to investigate and we have taken statements, viewed CCTV and carried out house-to-house inquiries in the local area but are keen to speak to anyone with information.”

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been bitten by two dogs on Thursday, and he was found to have “multiple life-threatening injuries”, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

He died that evening after being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Anyone with information that could help police with their inquiries is urged to contact Staffordshire Police quoting incident 405 of September 14.

A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Residents in Stonnall previously told the PA news agency that they believed two American bully XL dogs were to blame for the incident.

It was claimed the same animals caused “carnage” in a shop about six months ago.

One resident, who declined to be named, said they saw the animals chase a woman and her dog into a general store in the village in March.

They said: “She was walking her dog on the playing fields.

“(The two dogs) got out that day and chased her down the road, obviously scared out of her wits.

“It was carnage. The two dogs were after her dog. I think they had taken a few nips at him.

“The woman was hysterical but she was unhurt.”

Police were called out to the incident, which saw customers jumping over the shop’s counter for protection, it is understood.