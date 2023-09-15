Police officer most common occupation for retired adults in early 50s – census

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer most common occupation for retired adults in early 50s – census

By Press Association
Around one in 18 retired 50 to 54-year-olds in England and Wales told the census their former occupation was police officer (Nick Potts/PA)
Police officers, sales assistants and care workers are among the most common former occupations of retired people in their early 50s, census data suggests.

Around one in 18 (5.6%) retirees in England and Wales aged 50-54 – some 2,815 people – gave their former occupation as “police officer, sergeant and below”.

This was comfortably ahead of the next most common occupation, sales/retail assistant, which was listed by 3.0% (1,500 people) of retirees in this age group.

Financial manager (2.8%), care worker/home carer (1.9%) and cleaner/domestic (1.5%) were all in the top 10, while teaching assistant (1.3%) and both primary and secondary teaching professional (1.2%) were in the top 15.

The data has been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and is the latest to be released from the census, which took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021 – a year into the Covid-19 pandemic.

(PA Graphics)

This was a period of “unparalleled and rapid change”, which may have affected the way some people responded to questions on the census about employment, the ONS said.

“There are many contributing factors as to why people have left work, some being changes in health because of the pandemic, or the cost of childcare or social care for relatives,” it added.

The figures show that among all age groups aged 50 and over, the 50 to 54-year-old group is the only one in which police officer was the most common former occupation for retired people.

The age that people have retired to take their pensions is “a possible explanation for this,” according to the ONS.

Sales/retail assistant was the most common occupation in all other groups, accounting for 3.2% of retirees aged 55-59, 3.7% of 60 to 64-year-olds, 4.7% of those aged 65-69, 5.0% of 70 to 74-year-olds and 5.7% of those 75 and over.

The category of police officer sits well down the list of occupations among the oldest age group of retirees, not even making the top 50.

The 5.7% of over-75s who gave their former occupation as sales/retail assistant is the equivalent of 228,055 people – some way ahead of the next most common occupation for this age group, cleaner/domestic (3.9% or 157,665 people) and personal assistant/secretary (3.8% or 152,760 people).

Both primary and secondary teacher appeared in the top 10 most common occupations of retirees for all age groups aged 55 and over, with secondary teacher in the top five for both 60-64 and 65 to 69-year-olds.

Overall, around one in five (21.6%) adults aged 16 and over in England and Wales told the census they were retired – the equivalent of 10.5 million people.