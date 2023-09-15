Varadkar criticises ‘double standards’ applied to Irish and UK ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Varadkar criticises ‘double standards’ applied to Irish and UK ministers

By Press Association
Taoiseach and leader of the Fine Gael party Leo Varadkar expressed views on Irish unity (Brian Lawless/PA)
Double standards are applied to Irish and UK ministers when they express an opinion on Northern Ireland’s constitutional future, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar was reacting to comments from Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris this week when he branded recent remarks by Mr Varadkar on Irish unity as “unhelpful”.

Fine Gael leader Mr Varadkar had expressed his belief that he would see unification within his lifetime.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the Taoiseach raising the potential for a “plan B” if devolved government in Northern Ireland is not restored by the autumn was also “unhelpful”.

Mr Varadkar, speaking at his party’s think-in event in Limerick, said his views on Irish unity were not new.

“I think, as is often the case when it comes to politics, people read too much into it. It’s something I have said before on multiple occasions, and it was in response to a particular question,” he told RTE.

“I’d ask this question, which is: Rishi Sunak the Prime Minister describes himself as a proud unionist, he has been appointed by himself as Minister for the Union. Liz Truss did something similar. So did Boris Johnson. The Secretary of State often talks about how committed he is to the union. Not only do we accept that, we respect it. Why is there a double standard applied to Irish politicians when we say what’s in our constitution, that we’d like to see a united Ireland and work towards it?”

Mr Varadkar added: “I heard the Secretary of State talking about the word helpful and helpfulness. I think we as a government have been extremely helpful to the British government since the Brexit journey began.

“Under my leadership as Taoiseach, we’ve negotiated three agreements with the British government – the backstop, the protocol and, when they couldn’t honour that agreement, we were the adults in the room and we negotiated the Windsor Framework.”

On the Stormont impasse, Mr Varadkar said the DUP attempts to extract concessions on trade and sovereignty issues from the UK Government could not go on forever.

He said it had been more than six months since the framework was agreed.

“Since then what’s happened is there have been negotiations really only involving the UK and one of the parties in Northern Ireland, the DUP,” he said.

“The other four parties that represent nearly 70% of opinion in Northern Ireland haven’t really been involved in that, nor have we.

“So we hope the UK Government and the DUP… are successful in their negotiations, we’re willing to help in that regard.

“Because we want the executive to be up and running, we want it to be a success. But there does come a point where these talks between the UK Government and the DUP can’t be ongoing forever and can’t exclude others forever. And we do need to sit down at some point and talk about what alternative arrangements can be put in place within the confines of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said on Friday that planning for Irish unification must be placed at the heart of government in Ireland.

She welcomed Mr Varadkar’s comments that he believes he will see constitutional change in his lifetime, although she challenged him to take action on the issue.

“As we speak there are relationships north south, across departmental and government, across a wide swathe of areas,” she said at her party’s think-in event in Dublin.

“That needs to be put on a much more robust footing. I think that that planning and that working together needs to be brought up the political and the organisational agenda.

“Also, I think there needs to be room for, at the centre of government, thought around white papers, green papers around what the wider scheme constitutionally, institutionally, in terms across a whole swathe of policy areas, what that looks like and how we would advance it.

“The preparation for Irish unity can’t just be syphoned off or left in a silo of government.

“It needs to be planned at the heart of government.

“Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach, has correctly said that we’re on the path to Irish unity. I agree with him on that point. The question and the challenge now for him and for government is what are they going to do about that?

“Because we need processes and preparation that are inclusive, respectful, we need a process that’s democratic, entirely peaceful, and all of that requires active planning. You can’t wish that into existence. You have to roll up your sleeves and get the work done.”