Two men deny murdering cricketer on Isle of Wight

Two men have denied murdering a cricketer stabbed to death on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called in the early hours of May 28 to an address in Park Road, Ryde, where 30-year-old Thomas Barton was being treated by paramedics.

Mr Barton died on his way to hospital, police said.

Cameron Baker, 27, of Leed Street, Sandown, and Rio Scott, 28, of Park Road, Ryde, both entered not guilty pleas to Mr Barton’s murder at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

Mr Barton had four stab wounds, including one to his heart and another to his leg, and scalding to his shoulder, the court was told.

Judge Angela Morris adjourned the case until the trial, which is set to start on November 13.

She told the defendants: “You will remain in custody in the meantime.”

In a tribute to Mr Barton, who played cricket for clubs in Ryde, Ventnor and Lymington, his family said in a statement released through police: “We are completely shattered at the loss of Tommy.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many.

“He has been stolen from us and we are completely heartbroken.

“He will miss out on so much of life, particularly seeing his beloved daughter grow up.

“The world is quieter without him in it and we will never fully recover.

“We are grateful for the support and love that we have received and hope you will all remember him as he was – a caring and generous man that lived his life to the maximum.”