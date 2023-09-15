Priceless seventh-century bronze statue returned to Vietnam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Priceless seventh-century bronze statue returned to Vietnam

By Press Association
A priceless seventh-century bronze statue representing the Hindu Goddess Kali Durga (Metropolitan Police)
A priceless seventh-century bronze statue that is believed to have been looted 15 years ago is to be returned to Vietnam.

The two-metre tall statue which represents the Hindu Goddess Kali Durga was allegedly stolen in 2008 from a Unesco World Heritage Site in the Quang Nam province of Vietnam called My Son Sanctuary.

The 250kg statue was recovered after specialist Metropolitan Police detectives and US Homeland Security focused their attention on Douglas Latchford, a dealer and collector of artefacts from across south-east Asia, who bought it in 2009.

Latchford had been at the centre of a long-running investigation into the alleged looting of cultural property from the 1970s onwards.

The statue was handed over to officials at the Vietnam Embassy in London in a ceremony on Wednesday.

It came after a formal request was made to the Met for their assistance by US Homeland Security officials, in New York.

They had opened an investigation in 2017 into Latchford over alleged antique thefts. Latchford died in 2020.

Dc Ray Swan, of the Met’s Art and Antiques Unit, said: “We are delighted that this phase of the investigation has now come to a positive conclusion.

“We are happy that this part of Vietnam’s heritage will be returning to its home 15 years after it was stolen, and are proud of the Met’s role in its recovery.

“It is particularly fitting that this should take place this year, which marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Vietnam”.