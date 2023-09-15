Record-breaking 9kg onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record-breaking 9kg onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show

By Press Association
Gareth Griffin with his world record-breaking giant onion that weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb), following the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens (Danny Lawson/PA)
A record-breaking giant onion weighing almost 9kg has been displayed at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

The vegetable, owned by Gareth Griffin, weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb) and was displayed at the flower show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Gareth Griffin with his world record-breaking giant onion that weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb), following the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show (Danny Lawson/PA)

Colossal cabbages, marrows and beetroots were among the vegetables judged during the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition at the flower show.

Paul Proud’s cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot and cucumber emerged triumphant in their respective categories.

Paul Proud with his winning giant cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot and cucumber following the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chris Parish took home a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102kg.

Chirs Parish with his winning 102kg giant pumpkin (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Harrogate Flower Show runs twice a year, in April and September.

This autumn’s flower show featured The Blooms Of Deception, a display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie’s tales of intrigue and suspense, as the show fell on the British author’s birthday.

A marrow is moved as judging takes place during the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show (Danny Lawson/PA)

The show takes place on September 15-17 and up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend.

A judge inspects carrots during the giant vegetable competition (Danny Lawson/PA)
A judge inspects vegetables during the competition (Danny Lawson/PA)