Almost a month’s rain could fall on parts of the UK on Sunday, Met Office warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Almost a month’s rain could fall on parts of the UK on Sunday, Met Office warns

By Press Association
People walking along the Millennium Bridge, London, during a rain shower (Yui Mok/PA)
People walking along the Millennium Bridge, London, during a rain shower (Yui Mok/PA)

Almost a month’s rain could fall on parts of the UK on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

The forecasting body warned of a “small chance” lives could be put at risk in thunderstorms which are expected to hit the south west of England and south Wales.

It has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the region between 7am and 6pm, covering major cities including Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea.

Homes and businesses could also be in danger of flooding quickly in “torrential downpours”, although the risk is said to be low, as up to 70mm of rain falls in a few hours in some spots.

Summer weather August 2nd 2023
Slow traffic in heavy rain on the M62 near Brighouse in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The September average rainfall for the region is 92.45mm.

Buildings could also be damaged by lightning, hail or strong winds as well as floodwater.

There is also a “small chance” of power cuts or that other services to homes and businesses could be lost while some communities could also be cut off by floodwater, the forecaster said.

People planning on travelling face the prospect of delays or sudden cancellations to trains and busses.

Roads may be closed at short notice due to spray and sudden floods and “difficult driving conditions” are expected on those that remain open.

Summer weather July 2nd 2015
A lightning storm hits Blyth on the Northumberland coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said the region has already seen some rain fall but it is expected to get worse later this weekend.

She added: “The heaviest and most persistent rain will be tomorrow morning, bringing a risk of some potential flooding in homes and businesses.”

Ms Ayers urged drivers to think about their stopping distances if they need to travel on a motorway and to look at the Met Office and RAC websites for updates before setting off.

She said the region’s weather will “remain unsettled” early next week, bringing “very changeable and autumnal” conditions.

More heavy showers and even further thunderstorms are possible in the region early next week while the band of rain is set to move northwards.

Much of England and Wales will remain unaffected by the storms but lighter rain could fall across the north of England, Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland over the weekend.

Cloudy conditions are expected in unaffected areas, with a possibility of sunny spells that are “likely to be fairly limited”, while temperatures are not set to top the low 20s.