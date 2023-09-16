Body found in Ukraine in search for Manchester man missing for a month

A body has been found in Ukraine in the search for a British man who was reported missing a month ago.

Daniel Burke, 36, from south Manchester, was reported missing on August 16 by family who had not heard from him believing that he had travelled to Ukraine.

Officers searching for Mr Burke have been informed by Ukrainian authorities that they have found a body.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are working with Mr Burke’s family and the Ukrainian authorities to support the identification of Mr Burke and bring his body back to the UK.

Mr Burke’s mother Diane told the Manchester Evening News last week that the family had been told by Ukrainian police that officers searched his Zaporizhzhia apartment and found it empty with no signs of a break-in and the door triple locked.

She said the Ukrainian authorities were using CCTV to try to trace his movements on August 11, when he was last seen, and the last time she spoke to him he “sounded on good form”.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, GMP’s lead for disaster victim identification, said: “This is an upsetting time for Daniel’s family, we have family liaison officers in contact with the family and offering support.

“My team and I are working with the Ukrainian authorities to make formal identification with a view to repatriating Daniel following that process.

“Daniel’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”